Local snow plow drivers head to Long Island to help during Nor’easter

LEWIS COUNTY, New York (WWNY) - The north country is sending help as parts of New York brace for a Nor’easter.

New York State Department of Transportation said the region deployed 10 snow plow operators and 2 supervisors to Long Island.

Five of the DOT workers are from Lewis County.

The National Weather Service has issued a blizzard warning for the eastern part of Long Island. The forecast calls for total snow accumulations of 11 to 15 inches. Wind gusts could reach 50 miles per hour.

The storm will form east of the Carolinas by Friday evening before moving north over the weekend.

