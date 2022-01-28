Advertisement

Man dies in Oswego County snowmobile crash

Snowmobile accident
Snowmobile accident(MGN)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:38 AM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
HASTINGS, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash in Oswego County Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say 57-year-old John Behr of Central Square was operating a snowmobile in the town of Hastings when he failed to stop for a stop sign and struck a pickup truck driven by 58-year-old John Horning of Parish.

Behr was thrown from the snowmobile. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Horning was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.

