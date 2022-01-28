Man dies in Oswego County snowmobile crash

HASTINGS, New York (WWNY) - State police are investigating a fatal snowmobile crash in Oswego County Thursday afternoon.

Troopers say 57-year-old John Behr of Central Square was operating a snowmobile in the town of Hastings when he failed to stop for a stop sign and struck a pickup truck driven by 58-year-old John Horning of Parish.

Behr was thrown from the snowmobile. He was pronounced dead at the scene. Horning was not injured.

The investigation is continuing.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.