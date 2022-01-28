Mary L. Lyndaker, 73, of Copenhagen

Mary L. Lyndaker, 73, of Hayes Road, passed away Friday morning, January 28, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Mary L. Lyndaker, 73, of Hayes Road, passed away Friday morning, January 28, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Hospital.

The funeral will be at 10:30 on Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., with Pastor George Gray of River of Life Fellowship, Copenhagen, officiating. There will be no calling hours. Spring burial will be in First Mennonite Church Cemetery, New Bremen.

She is survived by, her children, Tammy and David Baker of Nebraska; Terry and Kim Beyer of Kansas; Brian Lyndaker of Copenhagen; twin daughters, Sandra and Bill Coliet of Adams; Susan Lyndaker of Watertown; Cindy and Bruce Aubin of Watson; Charmaine Warden of Gilmer, TX; Jeff and Marge Lyndaker of Copenhagen; Tammy Rodgers of FL; Christopher and Ohnmar Lyndaker of Adams; 34 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband Olin E. Lyndaker; a son, Todd Beyer and a son-in-law, Russell Warden.

Mary was born on August 18, 1948 in Watson, a daughter of the late Winfred and Aletha (Crouse) Haggerty. She graduated from Lowville Academy in the class of 1966. On June 17, 1973 she married Olin Eugene Lyndaker. Mary was a dairy farmer with her husband and son, Jeff operating the Lyndaker Family Farm, on Route 194, Copenhagen. She also worked for the ARC Adult Home in Turin and various places in Lowville.

She was a member of First Mennonite Church, New Bremen. Mary enjoyed shuffle board, snowmobiling and traveling.

Condolences may be shared with the family at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com .

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.