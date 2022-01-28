Mary A. O’Riley Jones, 86, of Watertown

Mary A. O’Riley Jones, Watertown passed away Thursday, January 27th at the Samaritan Medical Center. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Mary A. O’Riley Jones, Watertown passed away Thursday, January 27th at the Samaritan Medical Center. She was 86 years old.

Mary was born in Clayton, NY on December 8, 1935, the daughter to the late Carlton and Cora Murdock O’Riley. She married Reginald Jones on September 18, 1954, at Hope Presbyterian Church, Watertown. Mr. Jones passed away November 5, 2018.

Mary was a Tupperware Dealer for several years in the Watertown area, she thoroughly enjoyed the people she was able to meet over the years.

Surviving are her 5 sons, Michael (Karen), Birmingham, England; Mark, Watertown; Stephen (Joyce), Shapleigh Maine; Stuart (Deborah), Dexter and Dale (Susan), Watertown, 12 grandchildren, 17 great-grandchildren and several nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents and husband, she was predeceased by her son, Daniel who passed away January 1, 2022, siblings, Margaret (Harold) Berkman, Roland (Elizabeth) O’Riley, Harlow (Margaret) O’Riley, Horace “Sparky” (Sandra) O’Riley, Sheridan (Dorothy) O’Riley and William and Francis O’Riley who died at birth.

A graveside service will be held for Mary and Daniel at the Grove Cemetery, LaFargeville in the spring, at a date and time will be announced.

