Michael D. Degagne, 60, of Waddington

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 28, 2022
WADDINGTON, New York (WWNY) - Michael D. Degagne, age 60, of Waddington, NY, passed away on Wednesday, January 26, 2022, at Canton-Potsdam Hospital. There will be no visitation or funeral services at this time. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Frary Funeral Home, Ogdensburg.

He is survived by his mother, Jeanne Degagne of Colton, NY; his children, Amanda White and her husband, Michael, of Edwards, NY, Amy Raven Rients and her husband Seth of Chicago, IL Joy Thompson of Potsdam, NY, Amanda Degagne of Cypress, TX, Michael Degagne of Cypress, TX, and Dylyn Degagne of Florida; a brother, Tony Degagne, of Texas; many grandchildren and one great grandchild.

He is predeceased by his late father Gordon Schumaker and a brother Timothy Schumaker.

Michael was born on May 2, 1961, in San Jose California the son of the late Gordon Shumaker and Jeanne Degagne. Michael was self-employed running his construction company throughout Texas. He enjoyed Hunting, fishing and playing his guitar.

Donations in Michael’s name can be made to the Bob Davis Kids Fishing Derby via Trout Lake Rod and Gun Club PO Box 174 Edwards, NY 13635.

Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com.

