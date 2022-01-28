Myrna G. Jobson, 79, of Dexter

Myrna G. Jobson “Grandma Mooch”,79 of Dexter passed away January 26,2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center where she was surrounded by her loving family. (Source: Funeral Home)

DEXTER, New York (WWNY) - Myrna G. Jobson “Grandma Mooch”,79 of Dexter passed away January 26,2022 at the Samaritan Medical Center where she was surrounded by her loving family.

She was born on March 16, 1942 the daughter of Melvin and Marion Busto Weston. Her mother passed away in her early childhood from a blood clot. She always thought of Betty Weston as her second mother.

She married Albert (Fred) Jobson on July 12, 1961 in Aberden, Maryland. They would have celebrated their 61st Anniversary this year.

Grandma Mooch was employed by Hungerford & Holbrook Publishing Company, The Jefferson County Children’s Home and was a caregiver to the elderly and to numerous children including her grandchildren and great grandchildren.

She was a member of the snowmobile club on Pillar Point and an avid bowler at the Seaway Bowl in her younger years. She was a devoted General Brown sports fan throughout her whole life.

She is survived by her Husband Albert (Fred), her four daughters; Cathy (Charles) Mackey of Brownville, Melody Jobson(Michael Wager), Jody (Robert)Thomas and Roxanne Jobson(Richard Hartman) all of Dexter. Her Siblings; Edward Weston of Chaumont, Melvin Weston, Florida and Frances Dashnaw of Plattsburgh.

Her grandchildren; Bryan, Brad, Nathan, James, Shyanna, Kurtas, Gordon, Robert, Dallas, Brandon, Macayla, Hannah and Katelin.

Her great grandchildren; Merissa, Lilly, Teagan, Willow, Reed, Payton, Kade, Camden, Vivian, Colton, Demi, Paislee, Maverick, Everly, Madilyn, Harlen and lastly a great- great grandson Carter.

She is predeceased by her siblings: Raymond (Carol) Weston, Mary (Dick)Hamlin and Anne Bullard

Calling hours will be held 2-4 P.M. Sunday, January 30,2022 at the Johnson Funeral Home, Dexter. A funeral service will follow calling hours at 4 pm at the funeral home with Rev. Christopher Carrera officiating.

A Celebration of life will be held after at the Rustic Golf Course, Dexter.

Spring burial will be in Dexter Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Online condolences may be made at www.dexterfuneralhome.com

