New options surface amid child care shortage

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - The pandemic has created many shortages. It certainly didn’t help when it comes to child care. Many of these businesses limited the number of kids - or simply closed - creating what’s called a child care desert.

But now, new options are coming in waves.

Shelly’s Smart Start Daycare in Glenfield just opened its doors last week. Michelle LaPrade recently enrolled in Jefferson Community College’s Day Care Bootcamp.

Created by a Lewis County agency, the program gives people like her the training needed to open and run a day care business from their home.

“Such a great opportunity. They did so many online Zoom sessions for different things like bookkeeping and taxes. They covered our health and safety training,” she said.

Cathy Brodeur with the Community Action Planning Council says the program has resulted in 10 additional day care options in Jefferson County and three in Lewis. A good start, but the desert is far from washed out.

She says in the last four months, dozens of parents have called looking for childcare. Some calling again after not finding any the first time.

“I have a staff member that can’t come back after having a baby because she can’t find care. If we can’t find care for her, I don’t know what other parents are doing,” said Brodeur.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many facilities in Jefferson and Lewis counties closed. Those that stayed open operated at limited capacity.

But if the pandemic did one good thing for child care, it’s that it started a bigger conversation.

“You can’t have business, you can’t have industry. You can’t run a community with healthy economic development without child care,” said Brodeur.

JCC is holding another bootcamp session starting in March. Meanwhile, Governor Hochul announced Friday she’s providing funding for new programs located in child care deserts.

