Advertisement

New options surface amid child care shortage

Daycare
Daycare(MGN)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 4:20 PM EST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GLENFIELD, New York (WWNY) - The pandemic has created many shortages. It certainly didn’t help when it comes to child care. Many of these businesses limited the number of kids - or simply closed - creating what’s called a child care desert.

But now, new options are coming in waves.

Shelly’s Smart Start Daycare in Glenfield just opened its doors last week. Michelle LaPrade recently enrolled in Jefferson Community College’s Day Care Bootcamp.

Created by a Lewis County agency, the program gives people like her the training needed to open and run a day care business from their home.

“Such a great opportunity. They did so many online Zoom sessions for different things like bookkeeping and taxes. They covered our health and safety training,” she said.

Cathy Brodeur with the Community Action Planning Council says the program has resulted in 10 additional day care options in Jefferson County and three in Lewis. A good start, but the desert is far from washed out.

She says in the last four months, dozens of parents have called looking for childcare. Some calling again after not finding any the first time.

“I have a staff member that can’t come back after having a baby because she can’t find care. If we can’t find care for her, I don’t know what other parents are doing,” said Brodeur.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, many facilities in Jefferson and Lewis counties closed. Those that stayed open operated at limited capacity.

But if the pandemic did one good thing for child care, it’s that it started a bigger conversation.

“You can’t have business, you can’t have industry. You can’t run a community with healthy economic development without child care,” said Brodeur.

JCC is holding another bootcamp session starting in March. Meanwhile, Governor Hochul announced Friday she’s providing funding for new programs located in child care deserts.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames swept through a barn on Frank Crosby’s farm on Atwood Road near Brier Hill in the town...
Fire destroys barn, kills 2 dozen cows
Homeless person
A dozen people found homeless in Watertown
Mark Knowles, a physician assistant with Watertown Urgent Care, holds a swab from an at-home...
Physician assistant has reality check about at-home COVID tests
The old Great American grocery store on State Street
Group buys old grocery store to create behavioral health urgent care
Jalisa Jackson with her daughter, Melodi
Mother breaks silence about alleged hate crime on Gouverneur school bus

Latest News

Blast from the Past
Blast from the Past: learning manners in 2005
After struggling through two pandemic years, businesses and organizations that put on Lewis...
Planning events in the age of COVID
Face masks
NY mask mandate extended through February 10
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
SMC cuts back on monoclonal antibody treatments