NY mask mandate extended through February 10

MELVILLE, New York (WWNY) - New York’s face mask mandate has been extended through at least February 10. It was supposed to expire on February 1.

Governor Kathy Hochul announced the change on Friday, saying the policy will now be evaluated every two weeks.

“If we continue on this rapid trend downward, we’ll be in a good place. If it levels off or something else happens, I need that flexibility,” said Hochul.

The mandate applies to all indoor public places, businesses and schools.

A New York appeals judge left the mask mandate in place earlier this week while Hochul’s administration appeals a lower court’s decision to overturn it.

