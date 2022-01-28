Advertisement

Pearl (Trudy) G. Osterhout, 92, of Theresa

Jan. 28, 2022
THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Pearl (Trudy) G. Osterhout, of Pleasant Street, entered fully into the presence of the Lord on Tuesday, January 25, 2022, at her residence with her daughters at her side. She was 92 years of age.

Born on October 12, 1929 in the Town of Orleans, NY, the daughter of the late John and Doris Simmons Mize. She graduated from Theresa High School in 1948, pursued a career in cosmetology, and operated her own beauty salon for approximately 18 years. Thereafter, she continued her services to support the elderly by visiting their homes.

Trudy, a devoted member of Grace Community Church, Theresa, NY, was a faithful woman who loved the Lord, her family, and her church family. She strived throughout her life to maintain peace and unity between all people surrounding her. She enjoyed singing and playing her organ, gardening, baking and hosting gatherings at her home.

A marriage to Robert Osterhout on February 4, 1952, ended upon his passing on October 24, 2014. They were married for 62 years. Trudy is survived by two daughters, Cindy Gillette and Susan (Thomas) Sams; four grandchildren, Sean Gillette, Nicole Fairchild, Tom Sams and Steven Sams; four great-grandchildren; a brother, James (Delores) Mize; a sister, Jane (Bob) Yon; a sister-in-law, Mary Mize; her aunt, Della Simmons; numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Besides her husband, Robert, Trudy was predeceased by her daughter, Barbra and a brother, John Mize.

A Memorial Service will be 2 pm, Tuesday, February 1, 2022 at Grace Community Church, 110 Theresa-Antwerp Rd., Theresa, NY 13691, with Pastor James Clement, officiating. Private burial will be in Oakwood Cemetery, Theresa, NY, at a later date.

Arrangements are entrusted to Frederick Bros. Funeral Home, Theresa, NY.

Flowers are being accepted or you may make donations in her memory to Grace Community Church, Theresa, NY or to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham Street, Watertown, NY 13601.

