Planning events in the age of COVID

TURIN, New York (WWNY) - After struggling through two pandemic years, businesses and organizations that put on Lewis County events are putting their heads together to overcome challenges.

The event planners hail from many different organizations in Lewis County. Some have long-standing events. Others are looking to get started. But they’ve all faced challenges these past two years.

“Event planning amidst the pandemic has been challenging for all businesses and organizations. You have to consider safety plans, cancellation plans, backup plans,” said Jenna Lauraine, economic development specialist, Naturally Lewis.

That’s on top of other challenges associated with small-town events.

“There’s only so much funding going around and they’re all good causes. Finding volunteers that are willing to work,” said

Kristen Aucter, Lewis County Chamber of Commerce executive director.

To get out of the event rut so many are in, these leaders are putting their heads together.

They hope to create a centralized place to attract volunteers, promote events, find permit and transportation resources, and collaborate with one another because when one event succeeds, everyone wins.

“One hand washes the other basically. Anything that’s successful up here is good for everybody. Any event in the county is bringing more people in, people who might not be here otherwise,” said Nick Mir, Snow Ridge general manager.

The Chamber of Commerce and Naturally Lewis hope collaboration is the key to unlock bigger and better events this year.

“Planning an event in Lewis County is possible. It’s possible and it can be successful and there’s a lot of people willing to support you in your endeavors,” said Aucter.

