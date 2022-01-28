Robert O. “Bob” Bixby, 83, of South Colton

SOUTH COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Robert O. “Bob” Bixby, 83, a resident of 30 Cove Road, South Colton are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home. Mr. Bixby passed away early Friday morning at his home with family at his side. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Robert O. Bixby.

