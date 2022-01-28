Ruby Jean Carter Williams Lehman, 86, formerly of Copenhagen, Lowville, and Croghan passed away early Thursday morning, January 27, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home. (Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Ruby Jean Carter Williams Lehman, 86, formerly of Copenhagen, Lowville, and Croghan passed away early Thursday morning, January 27, 2022 at Lewis County Health System Nursing Home.

A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. Contributions may be made to Lewis County Humane Society (“The Catery”) P.O. Box 682, Lowville NY, 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc. 5702 Waters Road, Lowville NY.

She is survived by her husband, Milton Lehman; four daughters, Debra Williams Hopkins (Scott); Rebecca Williams Nortz (Mike); Catherine Williams (Dan Root); Maria Williams (John Riley); daughter-in-law, Charlene Williams Berrus; grandchildren, Graham (Ashley) Showell, Tim (Gali) Showell, Pam (Michael) Jones, Claire Nortz, Tory Nortz, Katie Root (Ethan Grosso), Hannah Root (Lorenz Ekerdt), Hunter (Mackenzie) Berrus, Dillon Berrus; great-grandchildren, Lila and Amelia Showell; Benjamin Ekerdt, Theo Berrus; a brother, Gerald Carter; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her parents, her first husband, Robert J. Williams; a son, Robert Carter Williams; brothers, Kenneth, Bernard and Russell Carter; sisters, Velma Fenton and Shirley Colvin.

Ruby was born in Denmark, NY a daughter of the late Nelson and Nellie (Hopseker) Carter on March 18, 1935. She graduated from Copenhagen Central School in 1953. Ruby married her first husband, Robert Williams in February 1954 in Copenhagen NY, with whom she had five children. They lived in Copenhagen until moving to Lowville in 1968. Robert died suddenly in May 1976. Ruby later married Milton Lehman August 1980 in Lowville. They lived in the Croghan area on his farm and later in a house they built until they both moved into the Lewis County Residential Health Care Facility in the spring of 2020.

Ruby raised five children (one of whom had juvenile diabetes). While in Copenhagen she worked as a secretary at her brother Bernard’s Plumbing Co. and proudly served on the Copenhagen Central School Board. During her time in Lowville, she worked on the hospital switchboard and as a receptionist for Dr. Ocampo.

Ruby was a member of the Lowville First Presbyterian Church where she sang in the church choir. She loved family, cats, classic movies, gospel music, music

boxes and collecting recipes. She had a great love of reading and education which she instilled in her children.

