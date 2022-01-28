Advertisement

SPCA: an orange kitten named Garfield

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 9:04 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Garfield was a sick little boy when he first came to the Jefferson County SPCA.

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says he had pneumonia when he was found as a stray when he was about 4 weeks old.

Now at 9 weeks, he’s “healthy as a horse” and ready to be adopted.

There are plenty of kittens available besides Garfield, especially at the SPCA’s Petco location.

You can see who’s available at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also give the shelter at call at 315-782-3260.

