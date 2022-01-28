SPCA: an orange kitten named Garfield

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Garfield was a sick little boy when he first came to the Jefferson County SPCA.

Assistant manager Caitlyn Alberry says he had pneumonia when he was found as a stray when he was about 4 weeks old.

Now at 9 weeks, he’s “healthy as a horse” and ready to be adopted.

There are plenty of kittens available besides Garfield, especially at the SPCA’s Petco location.

You can see who’s available at jeffersoncountyspca.org and on the SPCA’s Facebook page. You can also give the shelter at call at 315-782-3260.

