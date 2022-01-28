Advertisement

State flags 2 north country school districts for fiscal stress

School money
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:29 AM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Two north country school districts have been designated as being susceptible to fiscal stress by the state comptroller’s office.

Colton-Pierrepont and Belleville Henderson were among 21 districts given that designation in a report released by the comptroller Thursday that covers the 2020-21 school year.

“Susceptible” is the lowest designation in the comptroller’s Fiscal Stress Monitoring System. The other two are “significant” and “moderate.”

Two districts were listed as being under significant stress: East Ramapo in Rockland County and Newfield in Tompkins County.

No districts were listed under moderate stress.

School districts’ fiscal stress scores are based on several factors, including year-end fund balance, operating deficits and surpluses, cash position, and reliance on short-term debt for cash flow.

The report says some districts are feeling a financial pinch because of delays in state and federal aid, less aid overall, staffing cuts, weak cash positions, operating deficits, and low fund balances.

