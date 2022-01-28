TV Dinner: Shrimp & Corn Fritters with Pumpkin Seed Salsa

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - This is some great game-day food. Chef Chris Manning shows us how to make Shrimp and Corn Fritters.

He also makes Pumpkin Seed Salsa. The pumpkin seeds give it a nice crunch.

He says the fritter batter starts out thick, but it thins out to a nice consistency after several hours in the fridge.

Shrimp & Corn Fritters with Pumpkin Seed Salsa

for the salsa:

- 2 medium tomatoes, diced fine

- 1/2 red onion, diced fine

- 1 jalapeño pepper, diced fine

- 1 clove garlic, minced

- 1/2 cup chopped cilantro

- Juice of 1 lime

- 1 teaspoon ground cumin

- 1 cup pumpkin seeds

- Salt & pepper to taste

Combine ingredients in a medium-size mixing bowl. Chill for 1 hour.

Serve with tortilla chips, tacos, and burritos

for the fritters:

- 3/4 cup flour

- 1/3 cup corn meal

- 1 tablespoon corn starch

- Salt & pepper

- 1 cup cream-style corn

- 1 cup corn kernels

- 1/2 cup minced yellow onion

- 2 cloves garlic, minced

- 1/2 pound chopped cooked shrimp

Mix flour, corn meal, corn starch, salt, and pepper. Mix the rest of the ingredients together and gently fold into dry ingredients.

Drop by tablespoon portions into a nonstick pan with cooking spray on medium heat. Brown on both sides.

Serve with salsa, remoulade, or fry sauce.

