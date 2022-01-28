Water main break closes Potsdam schools

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A water main break has closed Potsdam Central schools for the day.

Some middle and high school students were already on their way to school on buses when district officials learned of the break and closed schools.

On Facebook and on the district’s website, school officials say, “We apologize for the late notice, but we were just informed that there was been a 12″ water main break.

“Potsdam Central School District will need to be closed today as a result. Middle and high school students who have already been picked up by our school buses will be returned home.”

