Athlete of the Week: Adrien LaMora

PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Indian River who’s put together an exceptional varsity career. Her talents on the court earning her this week’s title.

Adrien LaMora is averaging 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 5 assists per game.

Against Watertown, she scored 31 points, including her 1,000th point of her varsity career. She also scored 26 points in a win over CBA, 24 points in a victory over Canton, 23 points in a win over Watertown and 21 points in a win over Carthage.

She’s headed to Division 1 Canisius in the Fall.

Adrien is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for January 28, 2022.

