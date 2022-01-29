Advertisement

Athlete of the Week: Adrien LaMora

By Mel Busler
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 11:45 PM EST|Updated: 57 minutes ago
PHILADELPHIA, New York (WWNY) - This week, we honor a basketball player from Indian River who’s put together an exceptional varsity career. Her talents on the court earning her this week’s title.

Adrien LaMora is averaging 22 points, 8 rebounds, 3 steals and 5 assists per game.

Against Watertown, she scored 31 points, including her 1,000th point of her varsity career. She also scored 26 points in a win over CBA, 24 points in a victory over Canton, 23 points in a win over Watertown and 21 points in a win over Carthage.

She’s headed to Division 1 Canisius in the Fall.

Adrien is the 7 News - Watertown Savings Bank North Country Athlete of the Week for January 28, 2022.

You can hear from her and see her in action in Mel Busler’s report in the video above.

