Canadian truck drivers to rally in Ottawa over border restrictions

By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
OTTAWA, Canada (WWNY) - Truckers and other activists opposed to cross-border vaccine mandates were set to rally in Ottawa Saturday.

Several teams of truckers and supporters across Canada have been making their way to the nation’s capital as part of a “freedom convoy”.

It began over a federal government decision to impose a vaccine mandate on cross-border Canadian truckers.

It requires those who are unvaccinated to quarantine when returning to Canada.

Up to 10,000 demonstrators are expected at the rally.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

