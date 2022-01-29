Canadian truck drivers to rally in Ottawa over border restrictions

OTTAWA, Canada (WWNY) - Truckers and other activists opposed to cross-border vaccine mandates were set to rally in Ottawa Saturday.

Several teams of truckers and supporters across Canada have been making their way to the nation’s capital as part of a “freedom convoy”.

It began over a federal government decision to impose a vaccine mandate on cross-border Canadian truckers.

It requires those who are unvaccinated to quarantine when returning to Canada.

Up to 10,000 demonstrators are expected at the rally.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.