Clayton Figure Skating Club to carry the torch at Empire State Winter Games

By Emily Griffin
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:38 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CLAYTON, New York (WWNY) -A show of fire and Ice in Clayton will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some local figure skaters!

The Clayton Figure Skating Club will get to be a part of the Empire State Winter Games’ Torch carrying ceremony. Seven skaters will compete at the games this coming week.

If they place first, second or third, they’ll compete at the National State Games of America!

The skaters say getting the chance to carry the torch is an honor.

“We get to carry the torch down to the next person in a line down the street, it’s going to be really awesome,” said Violett Maul, a 12-year-old figure skater.

They’ll carry the torch on Tuesday evening along Graves Street as it makes its way to Lake Placid Wednesday to kick off the weekend games.

