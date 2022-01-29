Friday Sports: Hoops & hockey on the docket

BELLEVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Boys’ high school basketball and Clarkson facing St. Lawrence in men’s college hockey were on the Friday night docket.

In Belleville, the 13-2 Belleville Henderson Panthers hosted 15-0 Sackets Harbor in a Frontier League D Division contest.

In the 1st quarter, Austin Griner hits the 3 ball: Patriots up 11-3.

Back the other way, Dominick Sprague rattles home the 3 to make it 11-6 Sackets Harbor.

At the end of the 1st, Kyle Moyer buries the 3. The Panthers up 14-13 after 1 quarter.

In the 2nd quarter, Brayden Richmond cuts backdoor for the bucket to put the Panthers up 3.

Jacob Fargo spots up for the trifecta to put the Panthers in front 22-16.

Ethan Shi drills the 3 from the corner as Belleville Henderson nips Sackets Harbor 65-63.

A Boys’ Frontier League-NAC matchup in Dexter as General Brown hosted OFA.

In the 1st quarter, Tucker Rosbrook comes up with the board and bucket, Lions up 2.

Then it was Luke Heller with the feed to Rosbrook for the basket, Lions in front 7.

Kacy Lennox hits from downtown, one of his 8 3′s on the night- a school record.

Lennox hits again from downtown, he led the Lions with 28.

Connor Graveline hits but OFA falls to General Brown 71-47.

Mens’ college hockey from Cheel Arena in Potsdam, the Route 11 rivalry renewed as Clarkson hosted St. Lawrence.

This one a battle of the goalies as St. Lawrence netminder Emil Zetterquist and Clarkson’s Jacob Mucitelli kept this one scoreless until the 3rd period.

That’s when Alex Campbell would break the scoreless tie.

That would be the game winner as Clarkson shuts out St. Lawrence 1-0.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.