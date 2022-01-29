Advertisement

Healthcare rally across St. Lawrence County on Sunday

Massena Memorial Hospital
Massena Memorial Hospital(WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 6:25 PM EST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A rally for healthcare will be happening across St. Lawrence County Sunday.

It’s being put on by the Poor People’s Campaign.

A flyer for the event says there will be stops at county hospitals in an effort to fight for accessible, affordable and quality healthcare.

The first stop is at 10 AM at Massena Hospital, then at 11:30 AM at Claxton-Hepburn Medical Center in Ogdensburg, 1 PM at Gouverneur Hospital and 2:30 at Canton- Potsdam Hospital.

