Advertisement

Methadone clinic in Canton: When and how it will come to be

County Community Services outlines how a methadone clinic at the County Human Services Center...
County Community Services outlines how a methadone clinic at the County Human Services Center will work. And why.(wwny)
By Keith Benman
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:38 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CANTON, New York (WWNY) - Judges and their clerks get an explanation in a meeting at SUNY Canton. County Community Services outlines how a methadone clinic at the County Human Services Center will work. And why.

“The biggest thing that we’re working toward is to reduce overdose deaths. We have seen a continual rise in overdoses,” said Sheena Smith, Community Services Director of Addiction Services.

It has raised concerns in Canton. Recovering addicts will come to the clinic 6 days a week for a methadone dose. It will start by serving 30 people. But the number could go as high as 100. It could open by Spring.

“They attend services every single day. So every single day they get in front of a professional person to see how they’re doing. So they have that kind of structure in their life. And they just do better,” said Smith.

The clinic there can now prescribe suboxone for opiate addictions. Methadone has proven more effective. But it’s also a powerful drug and tightly regulated. That’s why the Human Services Center was chosen.

“The Canton clinic right now is kind of our hub, central hub, for our addiction services. It’s a larger facility, it’s where our mental health clinic is housed, it’s also where we do all the medical treatment,” said Smith.

It’s proximity to the county jail is another reason. Sometime this year, the jail is also mandated to begin a drug treatment program including methadone.

They had an amazing statistic. It shows how closely crime and drug use are linked. About 88% of inmates at the St. Lawrence County Jail, when surveyed, said they had used illicit drugs in the last year.

Community services will also start deploying a mobile treatment vehicle, probably by fall. It will not provide methadone but it can provide other medications and treatment.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Knowles, a physician assistant with Watertown Urgent Care, holds a swab from an at-home...
Physician assistant has reality check about at-home COVID tests
Homeless person
A dozen people found homeless in Watertown
New York State Department of Transportation said the north country region deployed 10 snow plow...
Local snow plow drivers head to Long Island to help during Nor’easter
Snowmobile accident
Man dies in Oswego County snowmobile crash
Closings, delays & cancellations

Latest News

A show of fire and Ice in Clayton will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some local...
Clayton Figure Skating Club to carry the torch at Empire State Winter Games
Massena Memorial Hospital
Healthcare rally across St. Lawrence County on Sunday
Truckers and other activists opposed to cross-border vaccine mandates were set to rally in...
Canadian truck drivers to rally in Ottawa over border restrictions
The State Farm Laborers Wage Board has recommended moving worker overtime to start at 40 hours.
Stefanik opposes wage board recommendations for farmers overtime
City of Ogdensburg puts a new offer on the table for the firefighters union
Ogdensburg files for FEMA Grants to staff fire department