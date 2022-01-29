Advertisement

North Country plowers deployed to help Long Island during Nor’Easter

Prep is underway downstate as a developing nor’easter could bring feet of snow and winds over...
Prep is underway downstate as a developing nor’easter could bring feet of snow and winds over 50 miles per hour.(wwny)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:16 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Prep is underway downstate as a developing nor’easter could bring feet of snow and winds over 50 miles per hour.

In response, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency on Friday, asking those in the storm’s path to stay off the roads.

“I feel we are as ready as we can be but there are a lot of other dynamics at play here including our utilities, the salting, getting our crews out, bringing people from other parts of the state to be ready,” said Hochul.

The New York State Department of Transportation says the North Country region deployed 10 snow plow operators and 2 supervisors to Long Island to help with cleanup efforts, 5 of them specifically from Lewis County.

“They left earlier today, and they were happy to go and lend a hand to this large storm that’s coming to the east coast,” said Sean Hennessey.

Assistant Commissioner Sean Hennessey says these workers are some what returning the favor, many of the crews they will be working alongside having come to our region during other winter storms.

“We’re going to have them right in the heat of it, you know our folks are really surgeons when it comes to snow operations, so the folks down on long island are always very happy to see folks from the north country coming south,” said Hennessey.

Hennessey says the drivers will be given step by step plans on where they’ll be asked to plow since they’ll be unfamiliar with that regions routes.

But he says they’ll be ready to go no matter what Mother Nature throws their way.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Flames swept through a barn on Frank Crosby’s farm on Atwood Road near Brier Hill in the town...
Fire destroys barn, kills 2 dozen cows
Homeless person
A dozen people found homeless in Watertown
Mark Knowles, a physician assistant with Watertown Urgent Care, holds a swab from an at-home...
Physician assistant has reality check about at-home COVID tests
The old Great American grocery store on State Street
Group buys old grocery store to create behavioral health urgent care
Jalisa Jackson with her daughter, Melodi
Mother breaks silence about alleged hate crime on Gouverneur school bus

Latest News

Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Samaritan is cutting back certain COVID-19 treatments
Ice fishing
Conditions ideal for ice fishing, skiing
Farm worker
State board makes decision on farm worker overtime
Ogdensburg City Hall
County offers proposal to ease O’burg’s money woes