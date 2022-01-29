North Country plowers deployed to help Long Island during Nor’Easter

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Prep is underway downstate as a developing nor’easter could bring feet of snow and winds over 50 miles per hour.

In response, Governor Kathy Hochul declared a State of Emergency on Friday, asking those in the storm’s path to stay off the roads.

“I feel we are as ready as we can be but there are a lot of other dynamics at play here including our utilities, the salting, getting our crews out, bringing people from other parts of the state to be ready,” said Hochul.

The New York State Department of Transportation says the North Country region deployed 10 snow plow operators and 2 supervisors to Long Island to help with cleanup efforts, 5 of them specifically from Lewis County.

“They left earlier today, and they were happy to go and lend a hand to this large storm that’s coming to the east coast,” said Sean Hennessey.

Assistant Commissioner Sean Hennessey says these workers are some what returning the favor, many of the crews they will be working alongside having come to our region during other winter storms.

“We’re going to have them right in the heat of it, you know our folks are really surgeons when it comes to snow operations, so the folks down on long island are always very happy to see folks from the north country coming south,” said Hennessey.

Hennessey says the drivers will be given step by step plans on where they’ll be asked to plow since they’ll be unfamiliar with that regions routes.

But he says they’ll be ready to go no matter what Mother Nature throws their way.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.