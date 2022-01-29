Advertisement

Ogdensburg files for FEMA Grants to staff fire department

City of Ogdensburg puts a new offer on the table for the firefighters union
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:52 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Ogdensburg, New York (WWNY) - After cutting three vacant positions within the fire department for it’s 2022 budget, the City of Ogdensburg is applying for FEMA Grants to better staff the department for 2023.

The city is applying for three federal emergency management agency grants.

One through the SAFER Grant, which is intended for staffing fire departments, asks for $1,341,000 to hire five additional personnel next year.

Another grant, assistance for firefighters., was applied for $36 thousand. If the city wins that grant, they’ll use it for protective turnout gear.

And in a third application, the city asks for $25 thousand through the Fire Prevention and Safety Grant. That would fund a large stock of smoke detectors for the public.

