Advertisement

Port Leyden trailer destroyed by fire

Fire
Fire(MGN)
By Brendan Straub
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:43 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Port Leyden destroyed a trailer home Friday night.

The Port Leyden Fire Department says it happened at Sullivan’s Trailer Park Road.

The trailer belonging to Brad Roggers and Brittany Kafka was already engulfed in smoke and fire when responders got there.

The pair was not home at the time, and despite fire crews efforts, two dogs perished in the fire.

It was reported the trailer did not have insurance.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Knowles, a physician assistant with Watertown Urgent Care, holds a swab from an at-home...
Physician assistant has reality check about at-home COVID tests
Homeless person
A dozen people found homeless in Watertown
New York State Department of Transportation said the north country region deployed 10 snow plow...
Local snow plow drivers head to Long Island to help during Nor’easter
Snowmobile accident
Man dies in Oswego County snowmobile crash
Closings, delays & cancellations

Latest News

A show of fire and Ice in Clayton will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some local...
Clayton Figure Skating Club to carry the torch at Empire State Winter Games
Massena Memorial Hospital
Healthcare rally across St. Lawrence County on Sunday
Truckers and other activists opposed to cross-border vaccine mandates were set to rally in...
Canadian truck drivers to rally in Ottawa over border restrictions
The State Farm Laborers Wage Board has recommended moving worker overtime to start at 40 hours.
Stefanik opposes wage board recommendations for farmers overtime
City of Ogdensburg puts a new offer on the table for the firefighters union
Ogdensburg files for FEMA Grants to staff fire department