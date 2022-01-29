Port Leyden trailer destroyed by fire

PORT LEYDEN, New York (WWNY) - A fire in Port Leyden destroyed a trailer home Friday night.

The Port Leyden Fire Department says it happened at Sullivan’s Trailer Park Road.

The trailer belonging to Brad Roggers and Brittany Kafka was already engulfed in smoke and fire when responders got there.

The pair was not home at the time, and despite fire crews efforts, two dogs perished in the fire.

It was reported the trailer did not have insurance.

The cause is under investigation.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.