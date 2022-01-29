Advertisement

Samaritan is cutting back certain COVID-19 treatments

Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.
Exterior of Samaritan Medical Center in Watertown, NY.(Source: WWNY)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 28, 2022 at 10:32 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Samaritan Medical Center is scaling back the number of COVID patients it’s treating after the Food and Drug Administration halted the use of two monoclonal antibody treatments.

Early this week, the FDA announced two of the three treatments used to lessen the severity of the Delta variant are not effective against Omicron.

As a result, Samaritan, which administered more than 700 doses in 2021, was told any leftovers it had of the two treatments should be stored.

A spokesperson says the hospital is still administering the remaining treatment that has proven to be effective against Omicron, but supply is extremely limited.

“We’ve actually only administered 21 doses to outpatients, and two to inpatients, so 23 total. We’ve utilized all the supply we’ve received, however, we’re only allocated six doses per week. It’s obviously much smaller than before,” said Leslie DiStefano, a Spokesperson Samaritan Medical Center.

DiStefano says the good news is there are other forms of treatment, like the COVID antiviral pills.

