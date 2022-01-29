Advertisement

Stefanik opposes wage board recommendations for farmers overtime

The State Farm Laborers Wage Board has recommended moving worker overtime to start at 40 hours.
The State Farm Laborers Wage Board has recommended moving worker overtime to start at 40 hours.(wwny)
By 7 News Staff
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 5:56 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The State Farm Laborers Wage Board has recommended moving worker overtime to start at 40 hours.

This has been a heavily debated issue as farm workers currently have to surpass 60 hours to reach overtime pay.

Many farmers and laborers have asked the wage board not to change the overtime start time to 40 because farmers would then limit workers to that 40 hours.

That’s a loss for workers who make more money by working more hours and a loss for farmers who will likely need to hire more help.

North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released a statement Saturday morning opposing the decision. She says the decision proves that Albany Democrats are out-of-touch with the agricultural community and this recommendation is jeopardizing the future of New York’s agriculture industry.

The State Legislature still has to vote on the wage board’s recommendation, before anything would change.

If approved, the plan would be phased in over the next decade, with the time needed for overtime pay dropping by 4 hours every two years beginning in 2024 and finally dropping to 40 hours in 2032.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Mark Knowles, a physician assistant with Watertown Urgent Care, holds a swab from an at-home...
Physician assistant has reality check about at-home COVID tests
Homeless person
A dozen people found homeless in Watertown
New York State Department of Transportation said the north country region deployed 10 snow plow...
Local snow plow drivers head to Long Island to help during Nor’easter
Snowmobile accident
Man dies in Oswego County snowmobile crash
Closings, delays & cancellations

Latest News

A show of fire and Ice in Clayton will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some local...
Clayton Figure Skating Club to carry the torch at Empire State Winter Games
Massena Memorial Hospital
Healthcare rally across St. Lawrence County on Sunday
Truckers and other activists opposed to cross-border vaccine mandates were set to rally in...
Canadian truck drivers to rally in Ottawa over border restrictions
City of Ogdensburg puts a new offer on the table for the firefighters union
Ogdensburg files for FEMA Grants to staff fire department