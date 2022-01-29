Stefanik opposes wage board recommendations for farmers overtime

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The State Farm Laborers Wage Board has recommended moving worker overtime to start at 40 hours.

This has been a heavily debated issue as farm workers currently have to surpass 60 hours to reach overtime pay.

Many farmers and laborers have asked the wage board not to change the overtime start time to 40 because farmers would then limit workers to that 40 hours.

That’s a loss for workers who make more money by working more hours and a loss for farmers who will likely need to hire more help.

North Country Congresswoman Elise Stefanik released a statement Saturday morning opposing the decision. She says the decision proves that Albany Democrats are out-of-touch with the agricultural community and this recommendation is jeopardizing the future of New York’s agriculture industry.

The State Legislature still has to vote on the wage board’s recommendation, before anything would change.

If approved, the plan would be phased in over the next decade, with the time needed for overtime pay dropping by 4 hours every two years beginning in 2024 and finally dropping to 40 hours in 2032.

