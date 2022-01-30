Advertisement

Alice J. King, 83, formerly of Norfolk

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 29, 2022 at 7:02 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Alice J. King, 83, a resident of the Sunset Nursing Home, Boonville and formerly of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk.  Mrs. King passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Sunset Nursing Home.  A complete obituary will be available when finalized.  The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Alice J. King.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

Candles
Deborah Corey, 64, of Gouverneur
A show of fire and Ice in Clayton will be a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for some local...
Clayton Figure Skating Club to carry the torch at Empire State Winter Games
Massena Memorial Hospital
Healthcare rally across St. Lawrence County on Sunday
Truckers and other activists opposed to cross-border vaccine mandates were set to rally in...
Canadian truck drivers to rally in Ottawa over border restrictions

Obituaries

The State Farm Laborers Wage Board has recommended moving worker overtime to start at 40 hours.
Stefanik opposes wage board recommendations for farmers overtime
City of Ogdensburg puts a new offer on the table for the firefighters union
Ogdensburg files for FEMA Grants to staff fire department
Fire
Port Leyden trailer destroyed by fire
County Community Services outlines how a methadone clinic at the County Human Services Center...
Methadone clinic in Canton: When and how it will come to be
On a cold morning in Canton, Nicholas Pignone announced his candidacy for St. Lawrence County...
Nicholas Pignone seeks St. Lawrence County Surrogate Court Judge seat
WWNY Planning events in the age of COVID