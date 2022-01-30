Alice J. King, 83, formerly of Norfolk

BOONVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Arrangements for Alice J. King, 83, a resident of the Sunset Nursing Home, Boonville and formerly of Norfolk, are incomplete at this time with the Buck Funeral Home in Norfolk. Mrs. King passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at the Sunset Nursing Home. A complete obituary will be available when finalized. The Buck Funeral Home is serving the family of Alice J. King.

