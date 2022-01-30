Advertisement

Lewis County ends mask mandate for county-owned buildings

KN95 masks
KN95 masks(WWNY)
By John Pirsos
Published: Jan. 30, 2022 at 5:42 PM EST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Lewis County is ending its mask mandate for county-owned buildings beginning Tuesday this week.

This news comes after the state announced it will extend its mandate through February 10th. The original mandate was set to expire on the 1st.

That’s when Lewis County will drop its mandate.

The restrictions are only lifted for county-owned buildings like the courthouse, DMV, and the Board of Elections.

County Manager Ryan Piche says the decision was made because the county is on the back side of the Omicron spike.

“January 11th was the peak in Lewis County. We had 208 cases per 100,000 of our population. Today, that stands at less than half at 102 cases,” said Piche

Piche says this is the first step towards getting back to normal, a process he says has to be done slowly.

The mask restrictions are still in effect for places like Lewis County Health System and school districts.

