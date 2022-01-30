Melinda S. Smith,, 54, of Watertown

Melinda passed away at home on January 28th, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The funeral service for Melinda S. Smith will be held at 4:00 PM on Thursday, February 3rd, 2022 at the Reed & Benoit Funeral Home. Calling hours will precede the service at the funeral home beginning at 2:00 PM.

Melinda passed away at home on January 28th, 2022. She was 54 years old.

Born in Watertown on January 8, 1968, Melinda was a daughter to Gerald and Laura (Waite) Smith. After her schooling she was a homemaker, caring for her family.

Melinda, fondly referred to as “Beep Beep”, was the life of the party who enjoyed food, camping, square dancing and singing karaoke. She also liked attending rummage sales and doing crossword puzzles. Most of all, she loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.

Melinda is survived by three children, Andrew Smith and his companion Shawna Widrick; Gary Labreck and companion Riki Ostrom; and Desiree and her wife Candy Smith; several grandchildren, Andrew Smith Jr., Madyson Smith, Makenna Widrick, Miah & Marcus Widrick, Aadon Labreck, Nyssa Ostrom, Nicolas & Ryder Evans, Zayden Scott, and Cooper Bush; several siblings, Theresa Smith and companion John Morris; Barbara Ellis Plante and her companion Mike Mott; Sandy and her husband Greg “Chop” Whitehead; Norman Ellis; James Gilbert; her uncle, Amos Waite; her Godson, John Morris Smith; as well as her longtime best friend, Penny Larkin and many nieces and nephews.

She is predeceased by her parents, Gerald and Laura Smith, her fur-baby Bella, and her boyfriend David Pitts.

Donations may be made to Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 320 W. Lynde Street, Watertown, New York 13601.

Arrangements are with Reed & Benoit Funeral Home, Inc.

