Ogdensburg Public Library gets a hand in fundraising goal

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - The Ogdensburg Public Library is getting a hand in its goal to raise tens of thousands of dollars.

The Northern New York Community Foundation is awarding the library a $10 thousand challenge grant.

That means the foundation will match donations up to that amount as part of the library’s current fundraising campaign.

Executive Director Penny Kerfien says the Ogdensburg Public Library wants to raise $50 thousand, that’s extra income that can help improve the building’s infrastructure.

“We get asked all the time, ‘what can people do to help? How can they donate?’ The library is a community center here in Ogdensburg and it’s very important to the people,” said Kerfien.

Donations may be made to the Northern New York Community Foundation, ATTN: Ogdensburg Public Library Endowment Fund, 131 Washington St., Watertown, NY 13601, or through secure online giving at nnycf.org/giving.

