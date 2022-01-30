Phyllis I. Gaines, 77, of Copenhagen

Phyllis I. Gaines, 77, of State Route 12, Copenhagen, passed away on Saturday evening, January 29, 2022, at her home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice. (Source: Funeral Home)

COPENHAGEN, New York (WWNY) - Phyllis I. Gaines, 77, of State Route 12, Copenhagen, passed away on Saturday evening, January 29, 2022, at her home, under the loving care of her family and Lewis County Hospice.

She is survived by her beloved husband of more than 60 years, Kenneth; three sons and daughters-in-law, Kenneth T. Gaines Jr. and his wife Julie; Mark F. and Pamela Gaines; and Kevin L. and Jean Gaines, all of Copenhagen; a daughter-in-law, Roxanne Gaines Best, of Copenhagen; 13 grandchildren; 18 great grandchildren; her siblings, Ruth Warner of Copenhagen; Frank and Becky Simmons of Copenhagen; Paul and Debbie Simmons of Watertown; Chris and Al Crouse of Point Peninsula; two sisters-in-law, Shari Simmons and Barb Gaines of Copenhagen; many, many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends. She is predeceased by a cherished son, Brian K. Gaines; two brothers, James and Ted Simmons; two brothers-in-law, Don Warner and Ron “Mayor” Gaines.

Phyllis was born on October 11, 1944 in West Carthage, NY, a daughter of the late Francis and Dorothy Allen Simmons and attended Copenhagen Central School. On July 2, 1961, she married Kenneth T. Gaines at St. Mary’s Rectory in Copenhagen. Phyllis raised her family and was a caregiver for the elderly, did house cleaning, painting and re-upholstering. Together with her husband, the couple owned and operated Ken’s Hardware and Amish Connection in Copenhagen for 22 years, where Phyllis was good at, and took pride in decorating and making beautiful displays. She later got her GED and took college courses to become a teaching assistant for Copenhagen Central School, where she worked for 16 years, until her retirement.

She was a communicant of St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Copenhagen and was a long time member of the church Altar and Rosary Society. Phyllis volunteered for St. Mary’s annual turkey dinner for many years. She enjoyed working in her flower gardens, and most of all enjoyed spending time with her family.

A Funeral Mass will be said at 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church, Copenhagen, with Rev. Todd E. Thibault, Pastor, officiating. A Celebration of Life gathering at Copenhagen Fire Hall will immediately follow the funeral Mass, all are welcome. Spring burial will be in St. Mary’s Cemetery, Copenhagen. Calling hours are from 4:00 to 8:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Friends of Lewis County Hospice, P.O. Box

266, Lowville, NY 13367 or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, 501 St. Jude Place, Memphis, TN 38105.

Condolences may be made online at www.isenekerfuneralhome.com.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.