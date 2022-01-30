Robert W. DeLong, 79 of Watertown, NY, passed away January 28, 2022 at his home where he was under the care of Family and Hospice of Jefferson County, he passed away surrounded by his family. (Source: Funeral Home)

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Robert W. DeLong, 79 of Watertown, NY, passed away January 28, 2022 at his home where he was under the care of Family and Hospice of Jefferson County, he passed away surrounded by his family.

The family would like to thank RN Andrea, and all the Hospice staff, for the compassionate and professional care they provided.

He was born on June 22, 1942 in Chaumont, NY stepson & son of Carl & Kozy (DeLong) Walts and he attended Watertown High School.

Robert, worked as an orderly for the Jefferson County Whispering Pines Adult home for six years. He then worked at NYS Department of Transportation for 32 years retiring as the Pavement Marking Supervisor, right after the 1998 Ice Storm.

He also owned Bob and Bills Painting and painted many homes across the city. In his early retirement years, Bob, drove a roll back for Load’s Wrecker service.

He married Jane M. Corbin on August 25, 1962 at Hope Presbyterian Church. She worked at Key Bank for 32 years and retired in 1998 as assistant Vice President of Branch Operations for the North County.

The couple enjoyed camping all over the USA and Canada, many years they took the grandchildren on summer excursions.

Bob’s passion was handed down from his stepfather Carl, was dirt track stock car racing and he followed the DIRT racing series at many tracks across the US.

They spent many winters pulling his 5th wheel camper rig to Florida for DIRT races and sunshine.

Among his survivors are his wife Jane M. DeLong, Watertown, NY; a son and daughter in law, Robert C. (Sandra Dee) DeLong, Black River and two grandchildren Holly and Chad DeLong.

Calling hours will be 2 to 4 p.m. Friday, February 4th at the Hart & Bruce Funeral Home 117 N. Massey St., Watertown. The funeral service will immediately follow at 4 p.m. at the funeral home.

Burial will be held at the convenience of the family in N. Watertown Cemetery.

Donations may be made to the American Cancer Society or to Hospice of Jefferson County.

Online condolences may be made at www.hartandbrucefh.com

