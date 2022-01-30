Ruth M. Widrick, 89, of Lowville, formerly of Beaver Falls

Ruth M. Widrick, 89, of Brookside Senior Living Community, Lowville, formerly of Beaver Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Lewis County Health System Hospital. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Ruth M. Widrick, 89, of Brookside Senior Living Community, Lowville, formerly of Beaver Falls, passed away on Sunday, January 30, 2022, at the Lewis County Health System Hospital.

She is survived by her six children; Linda (Keith) Gnagey of Harrisonburg, VA; Randy (Janet) Widrick of Glassboro, New Jersey; Susan (Jeff) Bush of Lowville; Nancy (Peter) Lind of Seattle, WA; Joyce (Steve) Grau of New Bremen; Amy K. Widrick of Castorland; 13 grandchildren and 20 great grandchildren; a sister, Betty Lehman of Lowville; a brother and sister-in-law, Robert and Bettie Moser of

Severna Park, Maryland; 3 sisters-in-law, Sharon Moser of Lowville, Betty Yousey of Lowville and Frances Widrick of Mt. Bethel, PA; several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by her beloved husband, Derwood Widrick, who passed away on April 23, 2012; two sisters, Eleanor K. Moser and Nelda Steria; two brothers, Wilbur and Nelson Moser, two brothers-in-law, Beryl Lehman and Daniel Steria; and a sister-in-law, Lorena Moser; and several members of her Widrick family.

Ruth was born on October 16, 1932 at home in the Town of New Bremen, NY, a daughter of the late John R. and Katie K. Leis Moser. She attended country school in Castorland and Lowville Academy. She worked for Climax Manufacturing in Castorland before her marriage. On June 13, 1951, she married Derwood Widrick at First Mennonite Church, New Bremen, with Rev. Gordon Schrag officiating. Ruth raised her family and later went to work as a bus driver for Beaver River Central School from 1971 to 1996, when she retired.

Ruth was a member of First Mennonite Church, New Bremen and was active with the church’s sewing circle. She enjoyed quilting, and giving quilts to her children & grandchildren & great-grandchildren.

The funeral will be at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, February 2, 2022 at First Mennonite Church, New Bremen with Pastor Ed Steckly officiating. Calling hours will be from 12:30 p.m. to 2:30 p.m., prior to the funeral, at the church. Spring burial will be in the church cemetery. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made in her memory to First Mennonite Church of New Bremen, P.O. Box 417, Lowville, NY 13367 or in appreciation for the wonderful care given to Ruth in her last days, please consider a contribution to Lewis County Health System, Hospital Foundation, 7785 N. State Street, Lowville, NY 13367. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home, Inc., Lowville.

