Saturday Sports: Battle of the Badges takes place at JCC

CANTON, New York (WWNY) -In Part 2 of the Route 11 rivalry taking place at Appleton Arena in Canton, the Skating Saints of St. Lawrence hosted Clarkson in game 2 of their weekend series.

In the 1st period, Clarkson jumps in front on the Noah Beck tally: 1-0 Golden Knights.

Less than a minute later, the Saints tie it when Phillipe Chapleau finds the mark, knotting the game at 1.

Still in the 1st, Saints up 2-1 when Nicholas Trela lights the lamp, increasing the Saints lead to 3-1.

Less than 2 minutes left in the period, Beck gets his 2nd of the game: 3-2 St. Lawrence.

The game goes on to a 4-4 overtime tie.

The 2nd annual Battle of the Badges taking place at Jefferson Community College. Sponsored by the Watertown Boxing Club, there were 14 matches on the card, including 6 that were battle of the badges.

The most entertaining one may have been the last one of the evening as Assistant District Attorney of Jefferson County Nolan Pitkin battled Sackets Harbor Fireman Nick LaRose.

Pitkin would pull out the victory in this one. All in all a good night.

In Massena, a Boys’ Frontier League- NAC meeting as the Red Raiders hosted Carthage.

Jake Firnstein splits the defenders for the lay-in and Massena’s down 2.

Aiden Hicks cleans up the Trenton Walker miss down low: Comets by 4.

Ashton Norton goes baseline for the bucket.

Luke Greco hits and is fouled, but Carthage beats Massena 40-35.

In Boys’ NAC Hoops from Potsdam, the Sandstoners hosted Norwood Norfolk.

Dominick Fiacco lays in 2 and the Flyers are down 13.

Ansen Herrick hits for 2 of his 28 on the day for Potsdam and Logan Baxter answers with the bank off glass.

Then it was Tanner Race with the turnaround in the paint for Potsdam.

Ian VanWagner adds 24 points as Potsdam beats Norwood Norfolk 73-36.

In girls’ action, a Frontier League- NAC matchup as Watertown hosted Hermon DeKalb.

In the 3rd quarter, it was Hermon DeKalb in transition when Hanna Gollinger kisses 2 off glass to put Hermon DeKalb up 5.

Watertown answers. It’s Penelope Brown with the board and bucket and the Lady Cyclones are down 5.

Olivia Simser lays in 2 as Hermon DeKalb beats Watertown 38-29.

In Dexter, a Girls’ Frontier League matchup as the General Brown Lady Lions hosted Thousand Islands.

This game was all General Brown. In the 1st quarter, Emma Dupee drives the lane for the bucket: Lady Lions up 2.

Off the steal, it’s Kori Nichols with the lay-in: General Brown by 4.

Karsyn Fields lays in 2 on the break: General Brown beats TI 66-24.

In women’s college basketball from Canton, the Lady Saints of St. Lawrence hosted Bard.

In the 1st quarter, Ava McCann drills the 3 pointer: St. Lawrence by 3.

Then it was McCann driving the lane for the lay-in to put SLU up 3.

Jasmine Jenkins goes backdoor for the bucket as St. Lawrence beats Bard 68-49.

In men’s college hoops from Canton, St. Lawrence hosted Bard.

The 2nd half, the game was tied at 44 when Aidan Macaulay hits the 3: Saints up 3.

Then it was Trent Adamson with the strong move down low: Saints down 4.

Will Engelhardt connects, but St. Lawrence falls to Bard 74-71.

