MALONE, New York (WWNY) - Allen P. Boyea, 75, passed away early Sunday morning, January 30, 2022 at the North Country Rehabilitation and Nursing Center in Massena.

There are no known survivors.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena and are incomplete at this time.

