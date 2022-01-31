Arnold Slate, Sr., 85, of Theresa

Arnold Slate, Sr. of Theresa, NY passed away after 85 years of loving life, on Friday, January 28, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

THERESA, New York (WWNY) - Arnold Slate, Sr. of Theresa, NY passed away after 85 years of loving life, on Friday, January 28, 2022. He was surrounded by his loving family at home and under the brief care of Hospice.

Arnie was born March 4, 1936 in Antwerp, NY to Edwin and Genevieve Hubbard Slate. He attended Antwerp High. He started his employment at a young age, driving truck, hauling bees, working in the Belmont Mines, Dairy Farming, and retiring from the New York Air Brake after 25 years. We loved listening to his stories about hauling bees through NYC. He even hinted there may have been moonshine among the bees.

November 30th, 1958, he married Ann Tuttle, in Antwerp, NY. Arnie and Ann built a loving home and resided in Theresa until Ann passed away in 2013. Arnie is predeceased by his parents, his wife, his brothers, Edwin, Max, Terry, sister Genevieve Peer, and son in law Russell Benton.

Pa loved his horses and was an avid rider, a true Cowboy. He spent weeks at the Otter Creek Horse Trails with his loyal horse Blaze. He loved hunting, mud bogging, and four wheeling. He was a devoted supporter of police benevolent and the NRA.

Arnold is survived by his children Randi (Mike) McCarthy, Edwin (Jenny) Slate, Arnold (Judy) Slate, and Tina Benton, granddaughter Shannon Slate, nephew whom he loved as a son Alex (Sheri) Peer, his sister, Linda Taylor, 7 grandchildren, 13 great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews.

Per Pa’s wishes, there will be no calling hours or funeral services. We will have a celebration of life on Saturday February 5th, 2022, 12-4 at his home. Donations can be made to Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 GOTHAM ST. WATERTOWN, NY 13601. Online condolences may be shared at www.clevelandfhinc.com.

