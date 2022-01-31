Charles Manning Gerrish, 101, of Potsdam

Charles Manning Gerrish, 101, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, January 29, 2022 at his home of 50 years. (Source: Funeral Home)

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - Charles Manning Gerrish, 101, passed away peacefully early Saturday morning, January 29, 2022 at his home of 50 years.

Charles was born on March 7, 1920 in Watertown, NY the son of the late Charles P. and Elizabeth M. (O’Neill) Gerrish. On March 2, 1939, he married Eileen Marie Hiter in Potsdam, they enjoyed 71years of marriage before her passing on August 8, 2010 also at their home. Together they raised 8 Children.

During World War II, Charles proudly served his country in the United States Marine Corps. Charles provided for his family working in a variety of fields. He was a radio repairman, he drove trucks and repaired oil pumps, as well as working at Alcoa as a crane operator. He, along with his late wife, owned and operated Eileen Gerrish’s Unique Emporium and Antique Shop in Potsdam, where he was a storekeeper and auctioneer for 35 years. Charles was an avid reader, greatly enjoying any articles, books, or stories regarding the business world. Charles greatly enjoyed the frustration of his golf game and the opportunity to cast a line in a trout brook whenever possible.

Charles is survived by a great legacy of family, his children include, Charles O’Neil Gerrish and his wife, Nell of Orange, California; Patricia Ann and her late husband Rodney Hogle of Edgewater, Florida; Mary Louise and her late husband, James Perry of Marion, New York; Retha Charlene and her husband, Dale Tyo of Hilton, New York; Robert Ernest Gerrish and his wife, Sue of Edgewater, Florida; Joseph Frederick Gerrish and his companion Lorraine Banks of Rochester, New York; Kathryn Marie “Kathy” and her husband, Walter Paul of Pierrepont, New York; and Jeffrey Allen Gerrish and his wife, Rebecca of Potsdam. The family includes 21 grandchildren; numerous great grandchildren and great-great grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, and cousins ranging from the north country to New Zealand.

In addition to his parents and wife, Charles was predeceased by all of his much-loved brothers and sisters; John “Jack”, Robert, Russell “Bud”, and Louis Gerrish; Hilda Scheyer and Virginia “Ted” Loer. Charles was also predeceased by a great-grandson Timothy Clemons, and a granddaughter, Bobbi Jo Hogle.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, however at his request there will be no calling hours. A graveside service will be held in the spring at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Potsdam.

In lieu of flowers, the family hopes you will consider a donation to Hospice. Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to his family online at www.donaldsonseymour.com.

