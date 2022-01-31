Dolores Margaret Girard, 86, of Ogdensburg

Mrs. Girard passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at her home in Ogdensburg, surrounded by her family and beloved dog, Abbie. (Source: Funeral Home)

OGDENSBURG, New York (WWNY) - A Funeral Mass for Dolores Margaret Girard, age 86, of Mechanic Street, Ogdensburg, will be held on Wednesday, February 2, 2022, at 11:00 AM at Notre Dame Church with Rev. James Shurtleff officiating. Interment will follow in Foxwood Memorial Park. Arrangements are entrusted to Frary Funeral Home.

A Celebration of Life will follow after the funeral services at the Knights of Columbus on Hasbrouck Street for the family and friends of Mrs. Girard.

Mrs. Girard passed away on Friday, January 28, 2022, at her home in Ogdensburg, surrounded by her family and beloved dog, Abbie.

Dolores is survived by her children; Robert Girard and his wife, Cathy, of Ogdensburg, Paul Girard and his companion, Debbie Fields, of Ogdensburg, Julie Skipka and her husband, Curt, of Lisbon, NY, Tammy LaPointe-Potter and her husband, Colin, of Indianapolis, IN and Scott Girard and his wife, Amy, Norwood, NY; siblings, Robert (Bub) Lashomb and his wife, Cynthia and Rose Anne Dominie and her husband, Larry; her grandchildren, Robert Girard III, Mark Girard, Jennifer Nelson, Paul Girard, Jr., Jessica Spooner and her husband, Jason, Tiffany Lehman and her husband, Tim, Vanessa Skipka, Scott Girard, Jr. and Sophia Girard; her great grandchildren, Austin Girard, Payten Girard, Jackson Girard, Raelynn Girard, Camden Girard, Tristen Durand, Evan Nelson, Tyler Nelson, Ethan Girard, Carlie Belile and Mylie Belile.

Dolores was predeceased by her husband of 63 years, Robert Girard, Sr.; her parents, George and Rose (McIntyre) Lashomb, and two brothers, Donald (Bucky) Lashombe and Edward Lashomb.

Dolores was born on August 22, 1935, in Ogdensburg, NY, the daughter of George and Rose (McIntyre) Lashomb. She graduated from St. Mary’s Academy in 1953. Dolores married Robert Girard on September 21, 1953. She spent her time raising her five children and running the business, Girard’s Wholesale Foods, alongside her husband till retirement in 1995.

She loved playing bingo, watching Hallmark movies, spending time with her family and her dog, Abbie.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Dolores’s memory to the St. Lawrence Chapter of Hospice and Palliative Care, 6805 US-11, Potsdam, NY 13676 and to St. Lawrence Valley SPCA Shelter, P.O. Box 594, Ogdensburg, NY 13669. Online condolences may be made at www.fraryfuneralhomes.com/obituaries.

