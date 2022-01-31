Advertisement

Dr. Russell B. Merrill, 75, of Colton

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:45 PM EST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
COLTON, New York (WWNY) - Dr. Russell B. Merrill, 75, of Cottage Road, passed away suddenly on January 24, 2022 at Massena Hospital after being transferred there from the North Country Rehabilitation and Nursing Center earlier that day.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson-Seymour Funeral Home, Potsdam and are incomplete at this time.

