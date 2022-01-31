Humane Society: Gambit, a very good dog

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Gambit is a very sweet, lovable boy.

He’s this week’s featured pet Amber Zehr brought to the 7 News Studio from the Lewis County Humane Society.

He’s a lab mix -- and a shedder.

Gambit is about a year old, so he ‘s still got a lot of puppy in him. He was originally going to be a service dog, but couldn’t pass the training.

He’s good with dogs and cats, though he can play a little rough with cats. He’s also best with older kids, say around 12 and up.

There are 17 dogs at the shelter right now, with 13 more on the way this week. Eleven of the new dogs are puppies, though they may be too young to adopt quite yet.

The humane society is having a Valentine’s fundraiser. Stay tuned to their Facebook page for details.

That’s where you can also check out available pets. You can also go to lewiscountyhumanesociety.org or call 315-376-8349.

