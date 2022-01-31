Advertisement

Isabel “Isy” Florence Myers, 73, of Pitcairn

By Submitted by funeral home
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 4:04 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn
Isabel “Isy” Florence Myers, age 73, of Pitcairn, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January...
Isabel “Isy” Florence Myers, age 73, of Pitcairn, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at her home.(Source: Funeral Home)

PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - Isabel “Isy” Florence Myers, age 73, of Pitcairn, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at her home.

There will be a graveside service on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at East Pitcairn Cemetery with Lay Minister Helen St. Louis officiating. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Isabel was born on June 28, 1948 in Massena, NY to the late Garland C. and Florence L. (Davis) Berckley. She graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1966. On July 26, 1969, she married Kenneth E. Myers at the Episcopal Church in Star Lake with Rev. Blacklock officiating. She worked for Model Homes in Watertown from 1966-1969.

Isy was devoted to taking care of her grandchildren. She enjoyed quilting, collecting cookie jars, feeding every bird in Pitcairn and always had a vegetable and flower garden. Isy loved to shovel snow, and considered it her exercise. She loved to ride snowmobiles and motorcycles, play solitaire and do word puzzles. She could sometimes be set in her ways and she couldn’t be told what to do. She loved traveling, especially taking their fifth wheel to every state this side of the Mississippi and a few on the other. Isy enjoyed older country music and watching home and garden television.

Surviving is her husband, Kenneth; two daughters and their husbands, Laurie Ann and John Horr and Trudy Lynn and Christopher Allen; two brothers, Garland “Butch” Berckley Jr. and Tracy and Rebecca Berckley; four grandchildren, Ryan Taylor, Morgan Taylor, Jurnee Allen and Matthew Allen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Isy is predeceased by a brother, Donald Berckley and a sister, Darlene Berckley.

Donations may be made in Isabel’s memory to Gouverneur Rescue Squad or Harrisville Rescue Squad.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Obituaries

File photo of Bonnie Castle Recreation Center
Town of Alexandria to renovate old Bonnie Castle Rec Center
Candles
Dr. Russell B. Merrill, 75, of Colton
Greg Storie
With judge’s return, St. Lawrence County sees pistol permit changes
Candles
Kenneth David, 71, of Akwesasne and Massena
Webster O’Neil George, III, “Cujo”, 52, of St. Regis Road, sadly passed away Sunday, January...
Webster O’Neil George, III, 52, of Akwesasne

Obituaries

Paul A. McManaman, 95, Watertown passed away at Hospice of Jefferson County surrounded by his...
Paul A. McManaman, 95, of Watertown
Candles
Helen Jane Pelton, 72, of Mannsville
Arnold Slate, Sr. of Theresa, NY passed away after 85 years of loving life, on Friday, January...
Arnold Slate, Sr., 85, of Theresa
Candles
Allen P. Boyea, 75, of Malone
Mr. Flack passed away on Saturday (Jan 29, 2022) at his home surrounded by his loving family.
Joseph R. Flack, 76, of Lisbon
Robert O. “Bob” Bixby, a resident of South Colton and formerly of Norfolk, passed away...
Robert O. “Bob” Bixby, of South Colton and formerly of Norfolk