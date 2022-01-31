Isabel “Isy” Florence Myers, 73, of Pitcairn

Isabel “Isy” Florence Myers, age 73, of Pitcairn, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at her home. (Source: Funeral Home)

PITCAIRN, New York (WWNY) - Isabel “Isy” Florence Myers, age 73, of Pitcairn, passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, January 27, 2022 at her home.

There will be a graveside service on Thursday, February 3, 2022 at 1:00 p.m. at East Pitcairn Cemetery with Lay Minister Helen St. Louis officiating. Arrangements are with French Funeral Home in Edwards. Condolences and photos may be shared online at www.frenchfuneralhomes.com.

Isabel was born on June 28, 1948 in Massena, NY to the late Garland C. and Florence L. (Davis) Berckley. She graduated from Harrisville Central School in 1966. On July 26, 1969, she married Kenneth E. Myers at the Episcopal Church in Star Lake with Rev. Blacklock officiating. She worked for Model Homes in Watertown from 1966-1969.

Isy was devoted to taking care of her grandchildren. She enjoyed quilting, collecting cookie jars, feeding every bird in Pitcairn and always had a vegetable and flower garden. Isy loved to shovel snow, and considered it her exercise. She loved to ride snowmobiles and motorcycles, play solitaire and do word puzzles. She could sometimes be set in her ways and she couldn’t be told what to do. She loved traveling, especially taking their fifth wheel to every state this side of the Mississippi and a few on the other. Isy enjoyed older country music and watching home and garden television.

Surviving is her husband, Kenneth; two daughters and their husbands, Laurie Ann and John Horr and Trudy Lynn and Christopher Allen; two brothers, Garland “Butch” Berckley Jr. and Tracy and Rebecca Berckley; four grandchildren, Ryan Taylor, Morgan Taylor, Jurnee Allen and Matthew Allen; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.

Isy is predeceased by a brother, Donald Berckley and a sister, Darlene Berckley.

Donations may be made in Isabel’s memory to Gouverneur Rescue Squad or Harrisville Rescue Squad.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.