Joseph R. Flack, 76, of Lisbon

LISBON, New York (WWNY) - Funeral services for Joseph R. Flack, age 76 of Lisbon will be held at 3:00pm on Wednesday (Feb 2, 2022) at the Fox & Murray Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Smith officiating. Burial will be in the spring at White Church Cemetery in Lisbon. Calling hours will be held also on Wednesday from 12:00pm until the time of the service at the Funeral Home. Mr. Flack passed away on Saturday (Jan 29, 2022) at his home surrounded by his loving family.

Surviving is his companion Deborah Baldwin of Lisbon; two sons Bryan (Deborah) Flack of Lisbon & Kevin Flack of Cicero; a daughter Lisa Flack of Ogdensburg; grandchildren Abby, Alyssa, Andrew & Madelyn Flack; two brothers Timothy (Bridget) Flack of Lisbon and Douglas (Jane) Flack of Lisbon; two sisters Clara Carswell of Lisbon and Ann Lauzon of St. Regis Falls; sister-in-law Marilyn Flack of Lisbon; step-brothers Denny (Jane) Perkins of Lisbon and Kenneth (Julie) Perkins of California; along with many nieces, nephews & cousins.

A brother Robert Flack and step-sister Marlene Ward predeceased him.

Joe was born on Sept 14, 1945 in Lisbon NY, a son of Rolfe & Gladys (Strader) Flack, he graduated from Lisbon Central School and entered the US Army on Feb 28, 1964 until Dec 28, 1966 when he received his honorable discharge.

A marriage to Joyce Feulner ended in divorce, and he later found happiness with his long-time companion Debbie Baldwin.

Joe worked as an attendant at the St. Lawrence Psychiatric Center for 16 years prior to becoming a NYS Corrections officer for 21 years. He retired in 2001. He was a member of the Lisbon American Legion, and enjoyed going to Las Vegas, hunting, fishing, camping and spending time with his family.

Memorial contributions can be made to the St. Lawrence Valley SPCA or St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital. Condolences and fond memories can also be shared online at www.foxandmurrayfuneralhome.com.

