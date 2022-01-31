Linda M. Chartier, 65, of Massena

Linda M. Chartier, 65, of Talcott Street, Massena, passed away on Saturday, January 29, 2022 at Albany Medical Center after a long battle with lung cancer. (Source: Funeral Home)

Linda was born on December 22, 1956 in Massena, the daughter of Cecile (Montembeault) and the late Julien J. Chartier. She was a graduate of Massena High School and later married Ross Driscoll, which later ended in divorce. Linda was a hairdresser and bartender for many years and most recently worked at BJ’s Wholesale Club as a food demonstrator. She enjoyed watching movies and tv as well as crafting, but her favorite enjoyment was spending time with her family.

Linda is survived by her children, Nikki (Corey) Debien, Ethan Fleury and Eric Fleury, all of Massena; her long-time companion, Dan Fleury of Massena a granddaughter, Gabrielle Debien; her mother, Cecile Chartier of Quebec; her siblings, Michél (Francine) Hebert of Quebec, Rene (Marlene) Chartier of Tennessee, Arlene Griffin and Susie Chartier, both of Quebec, and several nieces and nephews.

Arrangements are under the care and guidance of the Donaldson Funeral Home, Massena, however at her request, there will be no calling hours or services. Burial will take place in Calvary Cemetery in Massena at a later date.

Memorial contributions in Linda’s memory may be made to American Cancer Society.

Friends are encouraged to share memories and offer condolences to her family online at www.donaldsonfh.com.

