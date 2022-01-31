Man wanted on warrant found hiding in U-Haul

POTSDAM, New York (WWNY) - A Brasher Falls man wanted on a warrant was found hiding in the back of a U-Haul truck.

St. Lawrence County sheriff’s deputies say they pulled the truck over early Monday on Route 11 in the town of Potsdam.

They say the driver, 26-year-old Santanna Budd of Ogdensburg, allegedly refused them access to the truck after an alert from a police K-9.

When they gained access, they allegedly found 28-year-old Adam Aubrey inside with a small amount of heroin. They say he was wanted on a state parole warrant.

Budd was ticketed for second-degree obstructing governmental administration and released.

Aubrey was ticketed for seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance and taken to jail on the parole warrant.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.