Oswego County DA declines to pursue case against Andrew Cuomo

Then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation...
Then-New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo prepares to board a helicopter after announcing his resignation on August 10.(Seth Wenig | AP / Seth Wenig)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 1:18 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
OSWEGO, New York (AP) - An upstate New York district attorney says he will not bring criminal charges against Andrew Cuomo after a woman accused him of running his fingers across the chest of her shirt at a public event.

Oswego County District Attorney Gregory Oakes on Monday become the fourth prosecutor publicly declining to pursue a criminal case over sexual harassment allegations against the former governor.

Oakes said in a prepared statement that there was “not a sufficient legal basis” to bring charges against Cuomo based on the allegation of unwanted physical contact made by Virginia Limmiatis.

Cuomo attorney Rita Glavin says that photographs from the event show Cuomo did not act improperly.  

