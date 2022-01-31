Patricia “Pat” Ann Hulbert, 78, of Lowville

Patricia “Pat” Ann Hulbert, 78, of Lewis County Residential Facility, formerly of Waters Road, Lowville, passed away Friday January 28, 2022. (Source: Funeral Home)

LOWVILLE, New York (WWNY) - Patricia “Pat” Ann Hulbert, 78, of Lewis County Residential Facility, formerly of Waters Road, Lowville, passed away Friday January 28, 2022.

Calling hours are 5:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m., Tuesday February 1, 2022. There will be no funeral service. Arrangements are with Iseneker Funeral Home Inc., Lowville. Spring burial will be at the convenience of the family in Beaches Bridge Cemetery.

Pat is survived by her children, Donald Hulbert of Lowville, Brenda Hulbert of Lowville, Jeff and Jennifer Hulbert of Lowville, Randy Hulbert of Lowville, Lisa Trainham of Lowville; fourteen grandchildren; 6 great grandchildren and one on the way; two brothers, Jimmy and Renee Hulbert of Glenfield, Charles and Joyce Halladay of Lowville; three sisters-in-law, Betty Halladay of Alabama, Sandy Halladay of Lowville, Joyce Halladay of Greig and several nieces, nephews and cousins. She is predeceased by, her husband, Ronald Hulbert, who passed away on October 10, 2004; two sisters and brothers-in-law, Jackie and Donald Widrick, Marilyn and Loren Lee; four brothers, Keith Halladay, Burton Halladay, Bernard “Bud” Halladay and William Hulbert.

She was born on February 13, 1943 in Lowville, NY, a daughter of the late Donald and Dorothy Brouty Halladay, and attended Lowville Academy. On April 22, 1961 she married Ronald Hulbert in Syracuse. Pat raised her children and was a stay at home mom and homemaker. She enjoyed reading and doing puzzles. Condolences may be made on line at iseneker@isenekerfuneralhome.com.

