Paul A. McManaman, 95, of Watertown

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - Paul A. McManaman, 95, Watertown passed away at Hospice of Jefferson County surrounded by his loving family on Sunday, January 30, 2022. Calling Hours will be from 4-7 p.m. on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Cummings Funeral Service, Inc., Watertown. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at Our Lady of The Sacred Heart Church on Friday, February 4, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be in Glenwood Cemetery immediately following the service. Masks and social distancing are required for attendance to the calling hours and funeral mass.

Paul was born on November 24, 1926 in Glen Park, NY to the late John and Frances Carr McManaman. He joined the Army from High School and was discharged in 1946 after serving in the Philippines. He returned to High School and graduated in 1947 from Brownville -Glen Park Central School. He married Thelma VanGordon on April 3, 1948 at Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church with the Rev. William Bouchard officiating. They were married for 73 years.

He retired from Champion International Corp., formerly St. Regis Paper Company, in 1988 after 38 years of service. Shortly after his retirement, he began his volunteer work as a sacristan at Our Lady Of The Sacred Heart Church which was a very important part of his life. He retired as sacristan in 2016, on his 90th birthday saying it’s time to stay home and relax. He was a past member of Sacred Heart’s parish choir, the Holy Name Society and was also a past Knights of Columbus. He was a former member of the Northside Improvement League, the American Legion Post 61, Veterans of Foreign War, and the Eagles Aerie 782.

Paul was an avid Yankees and NY Giants fan. He enjoyed relaxing with a good book, watching the sports and Discovery channel. In his earlier years he enjoyed playing his harmonica, fishing trips with the kids, and playing a good game of horseshoes. He looked forward to his morning coffee followed by reading the latest edition of the Watertown Times. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his children and grandchildren and facetime chats with his out of state family members.

Paul is survived by his wife Thelma, daughters Sandra McKee, Cathy (Patsy) Chirico, Debbie Affinati, all of Watertown, Joanne McManaman, Teresa Brownell of Omaha, NE, Paul McManaman, Florida,; son-in-law Glenn Turner, Omaha, NE; 19 grandchildren, 24 great grandchildren, and 3 great-great grandchildren; 2 brothers, Michael McManaman, Virgina, and Dale McManaman, Watertown. He is predeceased by his daughter Paula Turner, brothers, Roger, Leo, Bernard, John, sisters Rosemary Moulton, Madelyn Favret, Barbara Decker, grandson, Ken Shean, and son -in-law, George Mckee..

Donations in his name may be made to: Our Lady of the Sacred Heart Church, 320 West Lynde Street or Hospice of Jefferson County, 1398 Gotham St., both in Watertown, NY 13601. Online condolences may be made at www.cummingsfuneral.com.

