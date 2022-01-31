Advertisement

Perry takes helm of Watertown’s chamber of commerce

Kayla Perry
Kayla Perry(WWNY)
By Sandy Torres
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:20 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new leader of the Greater Watertown - North Country Chamber of Commerce.

Monday was Kayla Perry’s first day on the job as president and chief executive officer of the chamber.

She says her previous experience with the chamber as director of events and in a lead role to help local businesses win government contracts strengthens her for this position.

Perry plans to continue pushing forward the chamber’s efforts to get businesses back to normal.

“As I get back to the chamber and as the state reopens, we are really looking forward to getting our events back in person, reopening the farm & craft market this year, and getting back to business after hours, and all of our networking events that we like to do face-to-face,” she said.

Perry also says the chamber will continue to inform the community with state updates.

She takes over the job from previous president Kylie Peck.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Patrol Car
Social media sleuthing leads to arrests in St. Lawrence County
KN95 masks
Lewis County ends mask mandate for county-owned buildings
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man wanted on warrant found hiding in U-Haul
e Sackets Harbor Ambulance crew has been getting showered with phone calls and donations from...
Sackets Harbor Ambulance Squad recognized nationally
Massena Memorial Hospital
Healthcare rally across St. Lawrence County on Sunday

Latest News

What is the meaning of a banner hanging behind Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli in a recent...
Banner on sheriff’s wall raises concerns from Anti-Defamation League
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Proposed 24th Congressional District
Proposed congressional map puts Watertown, Fort Drum outside Stefanik’s district
Buy the Book