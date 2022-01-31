Perry takes helm of Watertown’s chamber of commerce

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - There’s a new leader of the Greater Watertown - North Country Chamber of Commerce.

Monday was Kayla Perry’s first day on the job as president and chief executive officer of the chamber.

She says her previous experience with the chamber as director of events and in a lead role to help local businesses win government contracts strengthens her for this position.

Perry plans to continue pushing forward the chamber’s efforts to get businesses back to normal.

“As I get back to the chamber and as the state reopens, we are really looking forward to getting our events back in person, reopening the farm & craft market this year, and getting back to business after hours, and all of our networking events that we like to do face-to-face,” she said.

Perry also says the chamber will continue to inform the community with state updates.

She takes over the job from previous president Kylie Peck.

