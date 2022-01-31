Advertisement

Proposed congressional map puts Watertown, Fort Drum outside Stefanik’s district

Proposed 24th Congressional District
Proposed 24th Congressional District(WWNY)
By Lexi Bruening
Published: Jan. 31, 2022 at 5:50 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERTOWN, New York (WWNY) - The north country could become part of 2 different congressional districts, with Watertown and Fort Drum carved out of the current district and put into a new district which flows to just outside Buffalo.

The Democrat’s proposal for a new congressional map was released this weekend and it looks like it will change the political landscape for the tri-county region in more ways than one.

Some say the Democrats are taking an asset away from current Republican Congresswoman Elise Stefanik.

“She’s invested a lot of time and effort in building that relationship. So, that will certainly be something that she’s not happy to see,” said Grant Reeher, political science professor, Syracuse University.

Congresswoman Stefanik is a member of the House Armed Services Committee. She has also spent years advocating for Fort Drum, welcoming President Donald Trump to post.

But congressional lines are getting re-drawn and the Democratic proposal would strip Fort Drum from Stefanik’s 21st Congressional District.

Reeher says the loss of Fort Drum likely won’t hurt her chances of securing another term in the upcoming election.

“I don’t see Elise Stefanik necessarily losing that district now. She’d still be very difficult to beat. To take that out of her district may be the Democrats kind of sticking it in her eye a little bit,” he said.

So who would represent Fort Drum? Whoever represents the 24th Congressional District. It sprawls from Watertown and Thousand Islands west to just outside Buffalo.

A Buffalo news outlet reports Congressman Chris Jacobs, who currently represents the state’s 27th District, plans to run for that seat, although he would have to move into it.

Splitting Jefferson County in two has some people scratching their heads.

“Splitting up Jefferson County and saying, ‘Some of you go to the eastern upstate border, and some of you go almost to the western border with Pennsylvania, doesn’t strike me as making a lot of sense,” said Jefferson County Republican Elections Commissioner Jude Seymour.

Minority Leader Will Barclay says the map doesn’t come as a surprise with a Democratic majority in the assembly and senate.

“The governor, Governor Hochul, said as much. She said that she was going to do all she could when it came to the redistricting process to help Democrats, and she’s apparently delivering on that promise,” said Barclay.

The Associated Press reports the released maps could lead to the Democrats picking up as many as three seats and Republicans losing as many as four.

An initial vote on the new maps could take place this week, but anyone who knows about redistricting will tell you to expect some court challenges.

Copyright 2022 WWNY. All rights reserved.

Most Read

St. Lawrence County Sheriff's Patrol Car
Social media sleuthing leads to arrests in St. Lawrence County
KN95 masks
Lewis County ends mask mandate for county-owned buildings
St. Lawrence County Sheriff
Man wanted on warrant found hiding in U-Haul
e Sackets Harbor Ambulance crew has been getting showered with phone calls and donations from...
Sackets Harbor Ambulance Squad recognized nationally
Massena Memorial Hospital
Healthcare rally across St. Lawrence County on Sunday

Latest News

What is the meaning of a banner hanging behind Lewis County Sheriff Mike Carpinelli in a recent...
Banner on sheriff’s wall raises concerns from Anti-Defamation League
Programs bridging public schools and homeschooling are growing fast, but critics worry about...
Buy the Book: Public dollars pay for Netflix, trips to the zoo and karate lessons for kids learning from home
Buy the Book
Kayla Perry
Perry takes helm of Watertown’s chamber of commerce